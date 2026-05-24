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Rays' Richie Palacios: Sitting against lefty

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read

Palacios is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.

After starting in each of the Rays' last three games while going a collective 3-for-10 with a double, two walks, four RBI and a run, the left-handed-hitting Palacios will retreat to the bench while southpaw Ryan Weathers takes the hill for New York. Carson Williams will get the nod at second base Sunday and should continue to occupy the short side of a platoon with Palacios until Ben Williamson (back) returns from the injured list.

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