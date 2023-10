Ort (elbow) was placed on outright waivers Wednesday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Ort struggled to a 6.26 ERA over 23 innings for the Red Sox this season and finished the year on the injured list because of nagging elbow inflammation. The 31-year-old right-hander holds a career 6.27 ERA in 47 total major-league appearances and seems likely to pass through waivers unclaimed.