Walden was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Thursday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Walden's latest stint in the minor leagues lasted only a few days, as he's been called up for Dustin Pedroia (knee), who was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday. Walden owns a 3.38 ERA with 11 punchouts over eight innings out of the bullpen for Boston in 2019.

