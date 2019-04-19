Red Sox's Marcus Walden: Called up to big leagues
Walden was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Thursday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Walden's latest stint in the minor leagues lasted only a few days, as he's been called up for Dustin Pedroia (knee), who was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday. Walden owns a 3.38 ERA with 11 punchouts over eight innings out of the bullpen for Boston in 2019.
