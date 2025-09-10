Refsnyder went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 6-0 win over the Athletics.

Refsnyder stretched Boston's early lead to 4-0 in the first inning. The outfielder has gone 6-for-20 (.300) over six games in September while continuing to play primarily in a short-side platoon role. He's been strong with that kind of usage throughout the season, supplying a .281/.361/.500 slash line with eight homers, 27 RBI, 27 runs scored, three stolen bases and 11 doubles over 183 plate appearances this season.