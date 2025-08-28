Refsnyder went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Orioles.

Refsnyder hit the ground running in his first game back after spending two weeks on the IL with an oblique strain. He put the Red Sox ahead 2-1 in the fourth inning with a 398-foot blast off Cade Povich, his seventh homer this season. The 34-year-old Refsnyder should occupy the short side of a platoon either at DH or in the outfield down the stretch. Overall, he's slashing .279/.360/.493 with 23 RBI, 24 runs scored and three steals across 161 plate appearances this year.