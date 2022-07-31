Refsnyder (knee) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Refsnyder isn't a fixture in Boston's everyday lineup, but the right-handed hitter would normally be included in the starting nine against a southpaw starter like the Brewers' Aaron Ashby, who is on the bump Sunday. However, because Refsnyder is tending to a knee injury related to his MCL, he'll cede his spot in the outfield to Jaylin Davis. The Red Sox haven't indicated the extent of Refsnyder's MCL issue, but it's possible that he'll require a stint on the injured list.