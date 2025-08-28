default-cbs-image
The Red Sox activated Refsnyder (oblique) from the 10-day injured list Thursday, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

Refsnyder will skip a rehab assignment and return to the active roster after missing the past two weeks with a left oblique strain. He will reclaim his role as a short-side platoon player for the Red Sox.

