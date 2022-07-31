Refsnyder is dealing with an MCL injury, Chad Jennings of The Athletic reports.
Refsnyder has been out of the lineup for Boston's last four games, coinciding with the return of J.D. Martinez. However, there has apparently been more to Refsnyder's absence. The team is currently hopeful that Refsnyder will avoid a stint on the injured list.
More News
-
Red Sox's Rob Refsnyder: Added to Friday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Rob Refsnyder: Back on bench after two big games•
-
Red Sox's Rob Refsnyder: Collects four hits•
-
Red Sox's Rob Refsnyder: Settles into reserve role•
-
Red Sox's Rob Refsnyder: Nabs third straight start•
-
Red Sox's Rob Refsnyder: Starts in center field•