The Red Sox reinstated Danish (forearm) from the 15-day injured list Sunday and optioned him to Triple-A Worcester.

Danish looks to have overcome the right forearm strain that landed him on the shelf after he recently made four rehab appearances for Worcester. After making the first three of his appearances between Aug. 10 and 14, Danish didn't pitch again until Saturday due to testing positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 18. The right-hander could be a candidate to rejoin the Red Sox when the active roster expands to 28 men in September.