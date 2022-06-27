Sanchez's contract was selected from Triple-A Worcester on Monday.
Sanchez is joining the active roster for the team's three-game series in Toronto, and he's scheduled to start in Wednesday's matchup. The 29-year-old has slashed .253/.381/.424 with eight homers, 39 runs, 29 RBI and four stolen bases over 68 games in Worcester this year.
