Montas allowed four runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out one over 2.2 innings in Sunday's spring start against the Royals.

Montas, who shined with two perfect innings in his Cactus League debut, allowed soft contact in the first two innings but managed to prevent runs. The third inning, however, was different. The Royals scored five runs during the frame, including a pair of home runs off Montas. "I didn't really have my fastball command today. It was inconsistent," Montas told Mark Sheldon of MLB.com. "The difference for any pitcher is fastball command." Reds manager David Bell referred to the pitcher's tiring in the third inning as a "normal part of the build up."