Votto went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, an additional RBI, an additional run scored and a walk in Monday's win over Milwaukee.

Votto socked his eighth homer of the season with a seventh-inning blast off reliever Eric Yardley, and the veteran first baseman has been displaying lots of power of late with three homers over his last five contests. Votto has also hit safely in five straight games.