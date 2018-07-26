Williams was called up from Triple-A Louisville on Thursday, C. Trent Reosecrans of The Athletic reports.

In a corresponding move, Jesse Winker (shoulder) was put on the 10-day disabled list and Alex Blandino (knee) was transferred to the 60-day DL. Williams could step into playing time upon his arrival, barring the return of Scott Schebler (shoulder) prior to Thursday's series opener versus the Phillies. Across 87 games with Louisville, Williams slashed .280/.341/.418 with six home runs, 30 RBI and five stolen bases.