Reds' Mason Williams: Contract selected from minors
Williams was called up from Triple-A Louisville on Thursday, C. Trent Reosecrans of The Athletic reports.
In a corresponding move, Jesse Winker (shoulder) was put on the 10-day disabled list and Alex Blandino (knee) was transferred to the 60-day DL. Williams could step into playing time upon his arrival, barring the return of Scott Schebler (shoulder) prior to Thursday's series opener versus the Phillies. Across 87 games with Louisville, Williams slashed .280/.341/.418 with six home runs, 30 RBI and five stolen bases.
More News
-
Reds' Mason Williams: Good to go Sunday•
-
Reds' Mason Williams: Hit in mouth by foul ball•
-
Reds' Mason Williams: Agrees to minor-league deal with Cincinnati•
-
Yankees' Mason Williams: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Mason Williams: Designated for assignment•
-
Yankees' Mason Williams: Sent back to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Eloy, Vlad closing in?
Eloy Jimenez and Vladimir Guerrero are back to health and back to raking, so are they closing...
-
Waivers: Add Beeks, Tate?
The trades for Zach Britton and Nate Eovaldi may change the balance of power in the AL East,...
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Fade Ray
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-200 rankings for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Waivers: Two league-winners?
Is this just a hot streak or are Carlos Rodon and Michael Conforto going to carry your team...