Refsnyder was traded from the Diamondbacks to the Reds on Sunday for a player to be named later or cash.

Refsnyder signed a minor-league deal with Arizona in November and went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in his lone appearance with Triple-A Reno. The 28-year-old slashed .167/.314/.274 in 40 games with the Rays last season and will report to Triple-A Louisville.