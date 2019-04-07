Reds' Rob Refsnyder: Traded to Cincinnati
Refsnyder was traded from the Diamondbacks to the Reds on Sunday for a player to be named later or cash.
Refsnyder signed a minor-league deal with Arizona in November and went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in his lone appearance with Triple-A Reno. The 28-year-old slashed .167/.314/.274 in 40 games with the Rays last season and will report to Triple-A Louisville.
