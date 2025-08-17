Senzatela allowed four hits and one walk over five scoreless innings while not factoring into the decision in Sunday's 6-5 win against Arizona. He struck out two.

The Colorado right-hander looked solid in his return from a finger injury that sidelined him since Aug.1. Senzatela threw 61 total pitches, 42 of which were strikes, to notch his first scoreless home outing of the season out of 13 starts. The 30-year-old continued to not miss bats, generating just six whiffs, but did manage to lower his ERA from 7.34 to 7.00 across 108 total innings. Senzatela currently lines up to make his next start at Pittsburgh next weekend.