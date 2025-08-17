Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Activated for Sunday start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rockies reinstated Senzatela (finger) from the 15-day injured list to start Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.
The right-hander landed on the shelf in early August due to a finger blister but is ready to rejoin Colorado after a minimum-length stay on the IL. Senzatela has made 22 appearances this season and has a 7.34 ERA, 1.91 WHIP and 55:38 K:BB across 103 innings.
