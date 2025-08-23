Senzatela (4-15) took the loss Friday, coughing up five runs on eight hits and three walks over four innings as the Rockies were routed 9-0 by the Pirates. He struck out four.

The right-hander did manage to keep the ball in the park, but that's about the only silver lining from this performance. Senzatela tossed 49 of 86 pitches for strikes and generated only 17 called or swinging strikes as he gave up five or more runs for the third time in his last four trips to the mound. His 15 losses leads the majors, and Senzatela will carry a brutal 7.15 ERA, 1.90 WHIP and 61:42 K:BB through 112 innings into his next start, which lines up to come on the road next week in Houston.