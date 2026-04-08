Senzatela notched a save against the Astros on Tuesday, striking out three batters over 2.2 perfect innings.

Kyle Freeland gave the Rockies a quality start with 6.1 frames of one-run ball, and Senzatela took over with one out in the seventh. The latter retired both batters he faced in that inning and then logged a 1-2-3 eighth, so manager Warren Schaeffer opted to keep him in for the ninth instead of turning to a reliever with more closing experience. Senzatela rewarded that decision with another perfect inning to close things out. The right-hander worked primarily as a starter across his first nine MLB campaigns, and this is first season as a full-time reliever. The transition has gone well so far, as he's yet to give up a run while compiling a 9:1 K:BB over 7.1 innings spanning three appearances. Senzatela has covered at least two frames in each of his outings, so he's likely to work mostly in long relief rather than at the end of games.