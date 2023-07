Cron was scratched from the lineup ahead of Saturday's game against the Marlins.

The Rockies have yet to announce a reason for Cron's absence. It could be injury or illness, though at this time of year, it could also indicate that a trade is coming. Cron owns a sub-par 92 wRC+ this season but could still be attractive as a rental, especially as he's been in great form recently, homering four times in his last five games. Michael Toglia will take over for him at first base.