site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: royals-jackson-kowar-optioned-out-to-triple-a | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Royals' Jackson Kowar: Optioned out to Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
Mar 15, 2023
at
3:34 pm ET
•
1 min read
The
Royals optioned Kowar to Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday.
Kowar had surrendered five earned runs on seven hits and three walks through five innings of work this spring in the Cactus League. The 26-year-old carries a ghastly 10.76 ERA in 46 career frames at the
MLB level.
More News
07/30/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
07/27/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
07/26/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
07/10/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
06/26/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
04/11/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
CBS Interactive staff
• 1 min read
Dan Schneier
• 9 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read