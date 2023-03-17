Heasley was optioned to Triple-A Omaha by the Royals on Friday.
Heasley struggled in the majors last season to the tune of a 5.28 ERA and 1.49 WHIP across 104 frames, and his troubles have seemingly carried over into the spring (11.57 ERA, 2.29 WHIP through seven innings). He will likely need to show significant signs of improvement with Omaha before the Royals can feel comfortable bringing him back on the major-league roster.
More News
-
Royals' Jonathan Heasley: Not making strong case yet•
-
Royals' Jonathan Heasley: Rocky start to end season•
-
Royals' Jonathan Heasley: Takes ninth loss•
-
Royals' Jonathan Heasley: Earns fourth win•
-
Royals' Jonathan Heasley: Turns in scoreless outing•
-
Royals' Jonathan Heasley: Torched for seven runs in loss•