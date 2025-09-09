The Royals reinstated India (wrist) from the 10-day injured list, and he's batting seventh as the designated hitter Tuesday against the Guardians.

India hasn't seen the field since late August due to a wrist sprain, but he's back with the Royals for the second game of the series in Cleveland. It's been a disappointing campaign for the 29-year-old with a career-worst .666 OPS through 124 games, and he batted just .195 across 24 contests in August.