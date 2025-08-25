Garcia went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Sunday's 10-8 win over the Tigers.

Garcia provided insurance in the seventh inning with a solo homer off Brenan Hanifee, his 13th long ball of the year, to push the Royals' lead to three runs. The third baseman has been swinging a hot bat lately, notching multi-hit efforts in three of his past seven games and eight times in 22 contests this month. With Sunday's production, the 25-year-old is now batting .300 on the season with 32 doubles, five triples, 13 homers, 58 RBI, 22 steals and an .832 OPS across 129 games.