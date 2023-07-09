The Royals reinstated Yarbrough (head) from the 60-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Sunday in Cleveland.

Kansas City designated reliever Amir Garrett for assignment to clear room on the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster for Yarbrough, who was on the shelf for close to the 60-day minimum after exiting a May 7 start versus the Athletics when he was struck on the head by a line drive. Yarbrough suffered multiple fractures to his head but demonstrated rapid progress in his recovery and was cleared to begin a rehab assignment June 19. After running up a 2.55 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 20:2 K:BB in 17.2 innings over the course of four starts in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League and at Triple-A Omaha, Yarbrough will take back his spot as the Royals' No. 5 starter.