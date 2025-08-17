Paddack (4-11) took the loss Sunday against the Twins, allowing eight runs on nine hits and three walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out four.

Six of the runs charged to Paddack came in the third inning, highlighted by Brooks Lee's two-out grand slam. The 29-year-old Paddack has given up 12 runs over 9.2 innings in two starts against the Twins, his former team, since joining Detroit at the trade deadline -- he allowed just six runs over 15.2 innings in his other three outings. Overall, Paddack sports a 5.10 ERA with a 1.26 WHIP and 96:31 K:BB across 25 starts (132.1 innings) between the Tigers and Twins this season. He'll look to bounce back in his next start, tentatively lined up for next week at home against the Royals.