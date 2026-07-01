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Tigers' James Outman: Goes deep again Tuesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Outman went 1-for-3 with a walk and a three-run home run in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Yankees.

Outman hit one of five Detroit home runs on the night, and it continued a decent power display with his new team. The outfielder had no long balls and a lowly .479 OPS across 49 games with the Twins earlier in the season. Since joining the Tigers in mid-June, Outman has gone deep three times and posted a.779 OPS in 15 contests. The 29-year-old is still hard to fully trust in fantasy, but at least his bat is showing some signs of life.

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