Tigers' James Outman: Goes deep again Tuesday

Outman went 1-for-3 with a walk and a three-run home run in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Yankees.

Outman hit one of five Detroit home runs on the night, and it continued a decent power display with his new team. The outfielder had no long balls and a lowly .479 OPS across 49 games with the Twins earlier in the season. Since joining the Tigers in mid-June, Outman has gone deep three times and posted a.779 OPS in 15 contests. The 29-year-old is still hard to fully trust in fantasy, but at least his bat is showing some signs of life.