Baez was removed from Sunday's win over the Rangers due to back stiffness, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

The 29-year-old also missed Wednesday's game against Pittsburgh due to a back issue, but manager A.J. Hinch didn't sound too concerned about Baez's current injury following Sunday's removal. Baez went 1-for-3 with a run, a walk and a strikeout prior to exiting Sunday's game, and he'll have at least one day to rest ahead of Tuesday's series opener against Seattle.