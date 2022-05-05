Jimenez allowed three runs on two hits in an inning of work during the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Pirates. He walked one and did not have any strikeouts.

Jimenez entered the game with a sparkling 2.16 ERA this season, having allowed just two earned runs across his first nine appearances. However, we've seen the righty have implosions in the past, and Wednesday's poor outing raised his ERA to 4.82. That's more in line with the 5.96 ERA he posted last year or the horrendous 7.15 ERA he registered in 2020. It's hard for the Tigers or fantasy managers to have much confidence in Jimenez moving forward.