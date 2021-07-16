Mazara (illness) was designated for assignment by the Tigers on Friday.
Mazara missed the final two games before the All-Star break while feeling sick, and he'll open the second half of the season by getting booted off the 40-man roster. The 26-year-old signed a one-year deal, $1.75 million with the Tigers in February , but he failed to make a positive impact with a .597 OPS and below-average defense across 50 games. Mazara will clear waivers unless any teams are willing to pick up the remainder of his contract.