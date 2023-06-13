Torkelson went 3-for-6 with a home run and three RBI in Monday's win over Atlanta.

Torkelson belted a two-run shot in the bottom of the ninth inning before providing the walk-off hit in the 10th. He collected three hits for the third time this season and the first since May 9. Torkelson is now slashing .232/.315/.371 with six homers and 29 RBI through 270 plate appearances on the year. He has four extra-base hits over the last eight games despite going 7-for-32 (.219) in the process.