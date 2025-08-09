Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Goes deep again Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Torkelson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-5 win over the Angels.
Torkelson went deep for the second straight game, and he now has 25 long balls this season. That's puts him within one of Riley Greene's team-leading total, and Greene has only gone deep once over his last 16 games, so Torkelson could catch him soon at this rate. The 25-year-old is also approaching his career high of 31 home runs, which he recorded back in 2023.
More News
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Mashes 24th home run•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Records another two-hit game•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Collects two more hits Monday•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Goes deep again Friday•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Pops 22nd home run•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Provides offense Wednesday•