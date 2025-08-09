Torkelson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-5 win over the Angels.

Torkelson went deep for the second straight game, and he now has 25 long balls this season. That's puts him within one of Riley Greene's team-leading total, and Greene has only gone deep once over his last 16 games, so Torkelson could catch him soon at this rate. The 25-year-old is also approaching his career high of 31 home runs, which he recorded back in 2023.