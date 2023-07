The Tigers optioned Wingenter to Triple-A Toledo on Saturday.

Wingenter was recalled from Triple-A to serve as Detroit's 27th man for Thursday's doubleheader, and he'll now return to the minors after a few extra days with the big-league club. The 29-year-old holds an 8.56 ERA and 1.74 WHIP through 13.2 innings with Toledo and will likely only come up to the majors again if Detroit needs a fresh bullpen arm.