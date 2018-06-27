Twins' Brusdar Graterol: Moved to High-A
Graterol was promoted to High-A Fort Myers following Wednesday's game, Jeff Johnson of the Cedar Rapids Gazette reports.
Graterol started eight games for Low-A Cedar Rapids, posting an impressive 2.18 ERA and 0.95 WHIP with a 51:9 K:BB across 41.1 innings. The 19-year-old right-hander will likely spend the rest of the season with Fort Myers, though starting the 2019 campaign at Double-A is definitely in the cards if all goes according to plan.
