Buxton (knee) will not accompany the St. Paul Saints on their upcoming six-game road trip as his rehab stint at Triple-A will be paused after a flareup of patella tendinitis in his right knee, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The Twins haven't ruled out Buxton from returning this season or playing in center field, but time is running out as he'll likely need to play a few rehab games if his knee improves. Buxton played the first game of a rehab assignment Wednesday in center field, took Thursday off and then left Friday's game after two at-bats while serving as a designated hitter. It's not clear when he may play another rehab game, but the Twins apparently don't believe that he's dealing with a serious setback. Buxton has been on the injured list since Aug. 4 with a strained right hamstring and has served exclusively as a designated hitter in the majors this season due to limitations related to his September 2022 right knee surgery.