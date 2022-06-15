Celestino will start in left field and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Mariners.

Celestino is nominally the Twins' fourth outfielder, but he's a fixture in the starting nine against southpaws and often benefits from manager Rocco Baldelli occasionally handing off days to Max Kepler, Byron Buxton and Trevor Larnach against right-handed starters. The 23-year-old finds himself in the lineup for the fifth straight contest and should continue to see steady work while offering plus defense in the outfield and holding down a .784 OPS on the campaign.