Miranda is likely to be placed on the 15-day injured list due to a sore shoulder, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

MIranda was scratched with the issue before Friday's game. Miranda has been bothered by the shoulder since spring training and it's a bad sign he had a setback after rest during the All-Star break. Matt Wallner is likely to be recalled from Triple-A with Kyle Farmer, Willi Castro and Donovan Solano likely to split time at third base until Royce Lewis returns.