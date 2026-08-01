Twins' Royce Lewis: Pops homer in win

Lewis went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-3 win over the Mariners.

Lewis extended his hitting streak to six games with his seventh-inning long ball. He has gone 6-for-22 during the streak, adding four RBI and a steal. The homer Friday ended a 13-game power drought for Lewis, though he still hasn't logged a multi-hit game since July 11. For the season, the infielder is batting .216 with a .690 OPS, 11 homers, 34 RBI, 37 runs scored, 10 steals, 13 doubles and a triple over 76 games. While the bat is still a little light, Lewis has proved his value through defensive versatility in the Twins' infield.