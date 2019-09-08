Twins' Ryan LaMarre: Traded to Twins
LaMarre was traded to Minnesota from Atlanta, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
He'll add needed outfield depth for the Twins in September with several outfielders current injured. However, he may get few at-bats. The Twins will need to release a player from the 40-man roster to add him to the active roster.
