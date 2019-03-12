Gonsalves was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Gonsalves wasn't a strong candidate for a roster spot after struggling to a 6.57 ERA with a 16:22 K:BB in 24.2 innings last season. He'll head back to the level at which he recorded a 2.96 ERA last season and wait for his next chance. A positive note was that he reached 93 mph with his fastball during one spring outing after averaging just 89.8 mph last season, according to MLB.com.

