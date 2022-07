Colas was removed from Friday's game at Double-A Birmingham as a precautionary measure after he was hit in the neck by a pitch, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Colas tested negative for a concussion after leaving Friday's matchup and is being further evaluated Saturday. The 23-year-old has slashed .395/.465/.842 with five homers, 11 runs and 11 RBI over 10 games since being promoted to Birmingham, and it's not yet clear whether his injury will force him to miss additional time.