Colas has gone 9-for-21 with one RBI and three runs scored across 10 Cactus League games.
Colas is battling for the starting right field job this spring and is making a strong case to start the year in the majors. In addition to the impressive batting average, he has struck out only once -- a notable development after he struck out at a 24 percent clip across 225 plate appearances with Double-A Birmingham in 2022. The one downside to Colas' spring training performance is that he has only one extra-base hit.
