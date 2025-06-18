Rice will start at catcher and bat sixth in Wednesday's game versus the Angels.

Rice saw most of his playing time at catcher in the minors, but he'll be making his first-ever start and seventh career appearance behind the dish at the major-league level. While Rice's starts at catcher moving forward are expected to be few and far between, it offers an additional path to playing time and also gives him a chance to gain eligibility at the position for fantasy purposes.