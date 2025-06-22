Rice went 2-for-5 with a home run, a triple and two total RBI in a 9-0 win against the Orioles on Saturday.

Rice was the only Yankee with multiple-extra base hits Saturday, as he swatted a solo homer in the second inning and added a run-scoring triple in the fifth. The long ball was his first in 14 games and just his second in June. Rice is batting .173 through 52 at-bats this month, but he's at least managed to keep strikeouts down with a 17.9 percent K rate during that span.