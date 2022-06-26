King (5-1) allowed no hits and a walk while striking out one in a scoreless 10th inning to earn the win over the Astros on Sunday.

King gave up a run during Saturday's relief appearance against Houston, but he bounced back by holding the Astros scoreless in the top of the 10th inning to pick up his fifth win of the season in Sunday's series finale. The right-hander has held the opposition scoreless in nine of 10 appearances since the start of June and has posted a 0.79 ERA and 0.71 WHIP in 11.1 innings while picking up three wins and five holds during that time.