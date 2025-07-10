Yankees' Ryan Yarbrough: Resumes throwing
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Thursday that Yarbrough (oblique) resumed a throwing program Wednesday, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.
It's a good step for the lefty, but Yarbrough hasn't pitched in more than three weeks, so it's going to take some time for him to be built back up. He will likely require at least one rehab start before rejoining the Yankees' active roster, and by that time it's uncertain whether he will still have a rotation spot waiting for him.
