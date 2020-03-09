Ahmad Caver: Drops 23 points in loss
Caver finished with 23 points (9-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Saturday's 120-112 G League loss to the Skyforce.
Caver turned in one of his most efficient performances of the season, hitting two of four threes as part of a 9-for-13 performance overall from the field. The 23-year-old did not hold a significant role with the team early in the season, but he's since played at least 30 minutes in 10 of the last 12 games. On the season, Caver is averaging 9.9 points, 4.0 assists and 3.3 rebounds over 24.4 minutes per game.
