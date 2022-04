Caver generated 17 points (7-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and three blocks in 33 minutes during Tuesday's G League win over Stockton.

Caver remained productive on the scoreboard in Tuesday's victory, and he also led the team in assists while finishing second in rebounds. He's averaging 16.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 8.0 assists in 36.6 minutes per game this year.