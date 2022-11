Brooks posted 18 points (6-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, two steals and one assist in 35 minutes during Monday's 124-101 win over Long Island.

Brooks scored in double figures for a fourth straight game and tied his season high with seven boards. Across nine games, the 24-year-old has averaged 17.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 30.1 minutes per game.