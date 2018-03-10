Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Suffers setback
Dellavedova (ankle) suffered a setback with his injury and is unlikely to make the team's upcoming two-game road trip, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Dellavedova has missed 14 straight contests due to a right ankle sprain, which has not improved on schedule. He'll presumably be out for the Bucks' next two contests.
