Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova: Suffers setback

Dellavedova (ankle) suffered a setback with his injury and is unlikely to make the team's upcoming two-game road trip, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Dellavedova has missed 14 straight contests due to a right ankle sprain, which has not improved on schedule. He'll presumably be out for the Bucks' next two contests.

