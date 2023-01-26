Connaughton totaled 19 points (7-8 FG, 5-6 3Pt), 12 rebounds, two assists and two steals over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 107-99 victory over the Nuggets.

Connaughton missed just one shot from the field and also recorded a season-high mark in boards en route to his second double-double of the season. The former Notre Dame standout continues to start despite Khris Middleton's return to action, and he has been doing a decent job across the board with 10.0 points and 5.9 rebounds per game since Dec. 25 onward. He's expected to eventually return to the bench once Middleton is cleared to play more minutes, but until then, he should remain a valuable asset in most formats.